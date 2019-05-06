‘Southern Charm’ News: Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Hunter Price Dragged Into Custody Battle With Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis filed for full custody of her two kids in November of last year.

Kathryn Dennis and Hunter Price are going strong about six months into their romance, but when it comes to their future, their relationship seems to be headed towards dramatic times.

According to a new report, Price, who made a name for himself as a musician on America’s Got Talent, is being dragged into the Southern Charm cast member’s ongoing custody battle with her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel. The custody battle concerns the fate of Dennis and Ravenel’s two kids, 4-year-old Kensington and 3-year-old Saint Julien.

On May 3, The Blast revealed that Ravenel recently filed court documents in which he suggested Dennis was being hypocritical in her attempt to keep his girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, away from their kids — all while she allegedly allows her new man to care for Kensington and Saint Julien.

As Southern Charm fans will recall, Dennis filed for full custody of her kids last year, after her former boyfriend was arrested on charges related to the sexual assault of their former nanny, Dawn Ledwell. In her documents, Dennis requested Ravenel be limited to visitation with the kids, and that he be banned from drinking around them.

Dennis also requested that Jacobs be banned from spending time with their kids, and from sharing anything about them on her social media pages.

In Ravenel’s responding documents, he accused Dennis of harassing him and of attempting to control his personal life. Ravenel requested that Dennis pay him child support, suggesting that she is currently making six-figures in income each year. He then claimed that Dennis had informed Kensington, their oldest child, that he wanted to hurt and kill her mother.

Ravenel also requested Dennis’ time with their children be suspended until Price moves out of her home.

Dennis went public with her relationship with Price on Instagram earlier this year, and has continued to share photos of him in the intervening months. That said, the majority of her posts have been shared on her Instagram Stories, and are not immediately accessible on her front page.

As fans of Southern Charm may have heard, Dennis will be seen facing rumors of a romance with Whitney Sudler-Smith when the show returns to Bravo TV next week for Season 6. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Dennis was unfaithful to Price. In fact, judging by what was seen in the trailer for the new episodes, Dennis’ latest hookup with Sudler-Smith happened sometime last summer, prior to the start of filming on Season 6.

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss the Southern Charm Season 6 premiere. The show airs on May 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.