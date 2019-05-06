Kenneth Harrisson Charged With Importing A Child-Sized Sex Doll, Says He Bought It To Replace His Infant Son

Such dolls are illegal in Canada, not so in the United States (yet).

A Canadian man who has been charged with illegally purchasing a child-sized sex doll claims that he bought it to replace his son who had died 20 years earlier, CTV News reports.

Kenneth Harrisson, 54, faces charges of possessing child pornography, mailing obscene matter, and two charges under the federal Customs Act of smuggling and possession of prohibited goods for purchasing the life-like doll from a Japanese manufacturer and importing it into Canada.

So-called “sex dolls” — that is, plastic and silicone creations that realistically resemble humans and which are equipped in such a way that users can use them for sexual purposes — are available for purchase. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, such devices can cost thousands of dollars.

Some manufacturers, however, don’t limit their production to models built to resemble adults. Some manufacturers create such dolls to resemble children, and that’s a problem that some governments are trying to figure out how to deal with (or if they’re going to deal with it at all).

In Canada, such child-resembling dolls are illegal under the country’s child pornography statutes. And Kenneth Harrisson allegedly tried to purchase one and have it delivered to his home in Canada.

Specifically, he allegedly purchased a doll, known as “Carol,” from a Japanese manufacturer in 2013.

However, the doll was intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency before it made it to Harrisson’s home.

Harrisson told a St. John’s, Newfoundland, courtroom on Monday that he purchased the doll because it reminded him of his infant son, who died 20 years ago. This is despite the fact that “Carol” is intended to resemble a little girl, and on the company’s website, the doll is photographed positioned in such a way as to resemble a sex act.

Loading...

“I did not order a sex doll of a childlike nature. The purpose I intended it for was to replace my deceased son, period.”

Beyond Harrisson’s claim that he didn’t purchase the doll for sexual purposes, there’s another legal wrinkle to his case. Canadian law is unclear on whether a depiction of a child in a sexually-suggestive situation counts as child pornography if the “child” isn’t real. So far, there’s no clear answer.

In case you were wondering, child-sized sex dolls are not illegal in the United States — yet. As Boston’s WBTS-TV reported in 2018, Australia and Great Britain have joined Canada in banning them, but the U.S. hasn’t gotten around to it yet. Carlos Cuevas, an associate professor of criminology at Northeastern University, says that such a law would likely not pass Constitutional muster since they don’t meet the textbook definition of child pornography.

“The definition is right there. It’s not a child,” he said.