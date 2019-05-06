Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Spotted Having Lunch With Friends Amid Moving Out Rumors

Olivia Jade isn’t hiding anymore as her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli continue their legal battle in the wake of the college admissions scandal. On Sunday, the 19-year-old former University of Southern California student was spotted out to lunch with friends, where she seemed to be adjusting back to her normal life. The outing comes as rumors circulate that Olivia is officially moving out of her parents’ home.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the young YouTuber arriving at Fred Segal in West Hollywood wearing navy blue striped pants, a black crop top with “PRIX” in white letters, a black beanie, and white sneakers. She was greeted at the restaurant by friends looking casual. Inside, Olivia sat with a large group of pals and laughed along as they all enjoyed mimosas.

Olivia only recently re-entered the spotlight after several weeks of hiding away. When news broke in early March that Loughlin and Giannulli were two of several people involved in a widespread college admissions bribery scandal, the teen reportedly began avoiding her parents and staying in her boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s home. She went on a public social media hiatus (which she is still on), although Olivia reportedly continued to post private Instagram Stories for close friends only.

Olivia was spotted for the first time since the scandal driving with her sister later that month and has since made a few public appearances, although she still seems to be keeping a somewhat low profile.

The young social media star was spotted over the weekend shopping at IKEA in Burbank, California, according to E! News. She reportedly left the furniture store with an unknown male friend pushing a cart with one item in it.

Despite recent reports that Olivia and her older sister Isabella, 20, have been spending more time with their parents as things settle down, the teen has reportedly decided to move out. She feels it is best to avoid the paparazzi’s presence at Loughlin and Giannulli’s mansion.

“Olivia is doing well,” a source told People. “What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well. Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the scandal in April. They are potentially facing 40 or more years in prison.