‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Moves Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) love story will come to a screeching halt. They had a sweet start to their romance when Wyatt offered Sally his couch when she had no place to stay after she returned from New York. However, Sally will decide that it is time for her to leave the beach house after an argument with Wyatt. It certainly seemed as if the two were in the relationship for the long-haul, but thanks to their exes, Wyatt and Sally will split, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt will confront Sally about the secrets that she is keeping from him. The Spencer heir does not like the idea that Sally and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are hiding something from him. The whole debacle began when Wyatt saw a text message from Thomas. Forrester had asked Sally to keep their conversations private in the text. Wyatt was furious because he and Sally had just talked about always being honest in their relationship.

Wyatt made a beeline for Flo Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) apartment. He then kissed the blonde and told her that Sally was keeping secrets from him. The two had a make-out session before they were interrupted by Flo’s mother, Shauna (Denise Richards). Wyatt asked Flo out to dinner before leaving to confront his girlfriend.

Wyatt surprises Flo with an invitation to dinner and a kiss. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QQJGVGheB4 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/p6e50PDwBI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 2, 2019

Wyatt will blindside the redhead when he begins firing questions at her. He wants to know what she and Thomas are hiding from him. Of course, Wyatt’s biggest fear is that Thomas and Sally have reconnected and that she is cheating on him behind his back. Sally cannot believe that her boyfriend doesn’t trust her. She eventually tells him Thomas’ secret.

Thomas wants to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He has been talking to Sally about it and it seems as if Sally may even agree with Thomas’ reasoning. Wyatt will be livid because he thought that Sally’s loyalty would have been toward Liam. When Wyatt lets it slip that he kissed Flo, Sally decides that it’s time for her to leave.

Sally feels that perhaps his mother, Quinn (Rena Sofer), was right. She feels that she may have outstayed her welcome and says that she’s going to move. Wyatt does not try to stop her and this hurts Sally to her core. She thought that they were going to last forever. While Sally licks her wounds and mourns the loss of Wyatt, he will fall into the arms of Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.