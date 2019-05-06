Watch Manchester City Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Start Time, Premier League Title Race On The Line

With the English Premier league title in the balance, Manchester City can go top of the table by a single point if they can defeat Leicester City on Monday.

In an English premier league title race that will come down to next weekend’s league finale, the picture of who has the upper hand will come into focus on Monday. Second-place Manchester City will attempt to edge past Liverpool at the top of the table with a win over a Leicester City team that has taken 15 points from their last nine matches to push their way to ninth place in the league, per Soccerway.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s side would set up a final weekend scenario in which City would clinch the title with another win, per Sky Sports. But dropping any points would clear the way for a Liverpool victory to bring the crown to Merseyside for the first time since 1990. But either way, Manchester City must take care of business in the Monday match that will live stream from the Etihad.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Monday’s Manchester City vs. Leicester City English Premier League Round 37 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 55,000-seat Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 6.

Fans in Italy, Spain, and throughout central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Citizens vs. Foxes match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 7.

But Leicester City has proven a tough nut to crack for Guardiola’s team this season. The Foxes already hold a league win over the defending champions in December, and in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal, Manchester City could not get past Leicester in regulation and extra time, needing a penalty shootout to advance, per the BBC.

Manchester City may have a significant advantage if they can take the full three points from Leicester City on Monday. They finish the season at Brighton & Hove Albion, who has barely avoided relegation. Liverpool faces the Wolves, per Soccerway, who are knocking on the door of the top six. But Liverpool must also play a UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg at mid-week against Barcelona, so they may not be at full strength when the weekend rolls around.

Manchester City Pep Guardiola is looking forward to a shot at his second straight Premier League title. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the Manchester City vs. Leicester City English Premier League match live stream, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the City vs. City showdown on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League match for free, without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial. During that weeklong period, fans can watch Tuesday’s Citizens vs. Foxes game live stream for free.

Loading...

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream. While in Canada, fans can watch the feed with a subscription to Sportsnet. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches. In Italy, Sky Go Italia carries the live stream, and MoviStar+ streams the game in Spain.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app. Throughout Africa, SuperSport has the rights to the Monday match. A list of live stream sources for the Manchester City vs. Leicester City match is available on Live Soccer TV.

A live audio stream of the Premier League Manchester City vs. Leicester City showdown will be accessible via Talk Sport Radio.