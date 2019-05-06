Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Sheer Green Dress

The Swedish model's 5 million-plus followers can't handle the risque new photos.

Elsa Hosk is putting on a dazzling display for her fans yet again.

Hosk is one of the most popular Victoria’s Secret Angels to walk the runway, and she’s got the social media following to prove it — boasting over 5.3 million fans on Instagram alone. The blond-haired beauty regularly takes to her popular page to share sexy updates with fans. In her most recent post, the bombshell leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a series of sultry photos.

In the first photo in the deck, Elsa appears to take a selfie while shielding her eyes from the sun. Just behind the beauty is a gorgeous green landscape, and the ocean. She wears her hair slicked back, and rocks a one-shoulder green dress that hugs every inch of her body. The next photo in the set shows a fuller view of Hosk, seeing her sporting a high thigh-slit that showcases her toned legs.

The 30-year-old goes braless in the photo — showing off almost everything to her fans. She completes the hot little look with a black leather purse and a pair of black boots that hit just below her knees. So far, the photo has already earned Elsa a ton of attention — attracting over 252,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments. While most fans commented on the post to let Hosk know how stunning she looks, countless others replied with heart emoji.

“Alexa play god is a woman,” one follower wrote.

“That dress my eyes have been blessed,” a second supporter on social media remarked.

“Flower girl in a beautiful world,” another fan commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, Hosk had previously put on a sexy display for her followers via a topless photo. In the snapshot, the 30-year-old goes completely nude from the waist up. She lies on the floor, covering her breasts with her hand. She tagged the photo from Beverly Hills, California — and it definitely had her fans buzzing.

And though the Swedish model is known for baring it all in sexy photo shoot after sexy photo shoot, she recently chatted with Net A Porter. During that interview, Hosk said that the person that people see in magazines is totally different than how she is in real life.

“In my head, I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal. It’s a character that I get into. And then, in my real life…” she shared. “I become sort of anti-that.”

Fans can follow all of Elsa’s updates on her wildly popular Instagram page.