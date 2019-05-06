Pennywise Is Back — Trailer For Stephen King’s ‘It: Chapter Two’ Will Drop On Thursday

The clown is back, and is ready to create more nightmares.

The clown prince of horror drummed up a lot more interest than expected with the first chapter of his two-part nightmare, but will the second It film be as successful?

Pennywise the clown is going to return to the big screen this fall with Stephen King’s It: Chapter Two, which will be directed by Andy Muschietti. The first part was a huge surprise, as it brought in a great deal of box office revenue from around the world. Now, the first trailer for the second chapter is said to be coming later this week.

In the second chapter of Stephen King’s horrifying tale, the Losers’ Club is all grown up — and realizes that their worst fears are still alive. Not only do they have to deal with the everyday life of being an adult, but they have to face the clown that encompasses everything they dread.

Bloody Disgusting revealed that a digital billboard in Times Square has not revealed much of what is to come for It: Chapter Two, but it did let the world know when the first trailer for the film will drop. Fans can prepare for the trailer to arrive on Thursday, May 9.

One interesting thing of note is that the billboard reads, “Witness the end of IT” which could mean so many different things.

Prepare to return to Derry and float again???? Confirmed: The @ITMovieOfficial Chapter 2 trailer will drop this Thursday on May 9th. Here's the NYC Times Square video announcement. @FinnSkata will portray Richie in flashbacks #ItChapterTwo #ItChapter2 ????️: shaunwatson87 via IG pic.twitter.com/Pnki2yj4Fr — Finn Wolfhard Updates (@fwolfhardupdate) May 6, 2019

For hardcore horror fans, it really is a treat to see this teaser announcement for It: Chapter Two. The balloons floating up through the darkness to reveal the announcement of the trailer coming on Thursday is really awesome.

Muschietti is back to direct the sequel, which will likely conclude the story of the Losers Club’ — the club members all having been tormented as children by Pennywise. Now, they have grown into adults. They believed that the clown — and his horrors — were behind them.

Unfortunately for them, evil seems to be persistent.

Stephen King’s It: Chapter One made more than $700 million at the global box office when it hit theaters in 2017. That is such an incredible amount of money taken in for a horror movie made with a budget of just $35 million.

The young actors from the first film will be back to reprise their roles. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Jay Ryan are also in the film — portraying the adult versions of the terrorized children.

Bills Skarsgard returns as Pennywise, and horror fans can’t wait to see him appear in Thursday’s trailer.