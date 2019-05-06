Pennywise Is Back – Trailer For Stephen King’s ‘It: Chapter Two’ Will Drop On Thursday

The clown is back and ready to haunt the nightmares of adults too.

The clown-prince of horror drummed up a lot more than expected with the first chapter of this two-part nightmare, but will it be as successful in the second? Pennywise the clown is going to return to the big screen this fall with Stephen King’s It: Chapter Two which will be directed by Andy Muschietti. The first part was a huge surprise as it brought about a great deal of money around the world and now, the first trailer for the second chapter is coming this week.

In the second chapter of Stephen King’s horrifying tale, the Losers Club is all grown up and realizes that their worst fears are still alive. Not only do they have to deal with the everyday life of being an adult, but they have to face the clown that encompasses everything they dread.

Bloody-Disgusting revealed that a digital billboard in Times Square has not revealed much, but it did let the world know when the first trailer for It: Chapter Two will drop. Fans can prepare for it to come this Thursday, but there isn’t really anything

One interesting thing of note is that the billboard reads, “Witness the end of IT” which could mean so many different things.

Prepare to return to Derry and float again???? Confirmed: The @ITMovieOfficial Chapter 2 trailer will drop this Thursday on May 9th. Here's the NYC Times Square video announcement. @FinnSkata will portray Richie in flashbacks #ItChapterTwo #ItChapter2 ????️: shaunwatson87 via IG pic.twitter.com/Pnki2yj4Fr — Finn Wolfhard Updates (@fwolfhardupdate) May 6, 2019

For hardcore horror fans, it really is a treat to see this teaser and trailer announcement for It: Chapter Two. The balloons floating up through the darkness to reveal the announcement of the trailer coming on Thursday, May 9, 2019, is really awesome.

Muschietti is back to direct the sequel which will finish out the story of the Losers Club who were all tormented as children by Pennywise. Now, they have grown into adults and believed they were past the things of their past that frightened them so much.

Unfortunately for them, evil doesn’t just go away and it lives on to fight another day.

Stephen King’s It: Chapter One made more than $700 million at the global box office when it hit theaters in 2017. That is such an incredible amount of money taken in for a horror movie and one made with a budget of just $35 million.

The young actors from the first film will be back to reprise their roles as the earlier version of the Losers Club. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ranson, Andy Bean, and Jay Ryan are also in the film as the adult version of the terrorized children.

Bills Skarsgard returns as Pennywise and we will all get our next look at him on Thursday with the trailer premiere for Stephen King’s It: Chapter Two.