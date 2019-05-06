Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Boy Shares A Birthday With Potential Godfather George Clooney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s very close friend, George Clooney, already has something major in common with the royal couple’s first child — a birthday! On Monday morning, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally welcomed their baby boy into the world, coincidentally on the same day that George turned 58 years old, according to The Sun.

The actor and his wife, Amal, have been royal family friends for a few years now. The couple are even contenders to become Baby Sussex’s godparents.

Sussex Royal, the official Instagram account for Meghan and Harry, revealed early on Monday morning that the Duchess had given birth to a baby boy.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the announcement read.

Later, Prince Harry appeared in front of the press to explain that his wife and son are both healthy and doing well. The Duke and Duchess have not yet decided on a name, but they will appear as a family in front of the press once more this week. Harry promised that he and Meghan would select a name for their little one within two days.

In addition to George, Baby Sussex also shares a May 6 birthday with celebrities like Meek Mill, 32; the U.K.’s Prime Minister Tony Blair, 66; and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, 34, according to E! News. Some famous names in history were also born on this day, such as Sigmund Freud and Orson Welles.

George reportedly met Harry a few years ago through their charity work with the same organizations. They introduced each other’s wives and became a very close foursome, with Harry and Meghan having jetted off to George and Amal’s mansion on several occasions.

In March, George Clooney defended Meghan against the negative press coverage she had been getting.

“She’s a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman and they’re a really wonderful, loving couple,” he said of his friends, Today reported. “Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it’s unkind.”

Because of his loyalty to the Sussex royals, George seems like the perfect candidate to serve as the baby’s godfather. However, nothing has been announced yet, and the actor did shut down rumors that he and his wife would be godparents back in February.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Victoria and David Beckham are also likely front-runners for the honor.