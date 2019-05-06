Jennifer Lawrence Makes ‘Hilarious’ Cameo On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Keeping Up with The Kardashians now has a new name to add to its credits. The show’s most recent episode featured Jennifer Lawrence, in a cameo that People has called “hilarious.” On May 6, the magazine covered last night’s episode.

The Oscar-winning actress’s appearance was evidently unexpected. As Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick took a break from painting, they attempted to FaceTime with “momager” Kris Jenner. They landed on Jennifer Lawrence, instead. In a recap video shared by the Keeping Up with The Kardashians YouTube account, The Hunger Games actress could be heard make a fairly risque remark.

“This is Jennifer f*cking Lawrence, that’s who you’re talking to.”

As Scott held the phone showing Lawrence’s face, he replied, saying: “Not that you’re not very famous and beautiful, but can I talk to Kris?” His wishes were not catered to. Sipping wine, Lawrence simply replied that she “[is] the new Kris,” before critiquing Khloe’s artwork.

The scene showed surprise from Khloe, Scott, and Kourtney Kardashian – the Poosh CEO appeared slightly later in the clip. Her shocked reaction prompted a response from Lawrence. “Honestly, I need to be like, real. We wouldn’t be having this much fun if you guys were here,” the actress said, before bidding farewell to the reality TV stars.

This isn’t the first Kardashian-related headline surrounding Lawrence. As People reports, 2017 saw Lawrence “surprised” by a birthday cake from Kris Jenner. The 63-year-old had sent the cake as a gesture of appreciation, upon discovering that Jennifer is a giant fan of the show.

That same year, Lawrence’s high-profile Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance came as a joint one – Kim Kardashian was interviewed by Lawrence on the late night show. Jennifer having previously found herself “drunk” in Kim’s closet was an event confirmed by the KKW Beauty founder. “So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste,” Kim said.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians tends to go without providing too many cameos. The show largely focuses on the family’s five sisters, their business and family ventures, vacations, feuds, and fashion. Nonetheless, a fair few famous faces have wound up on-screen, as Refinery29 has chronicled. The Calabasas-based reality show has featured cameos from Oprah Winfrey, and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria. While these take fans back to early seasons, more recent cameos have included rapper 50 Cent and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Keeping Up with The Kardashians airs weekly on E! The show is currently on its 16th season.