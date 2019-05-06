‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Cleavage, Baby Bump In Lingerie, Has ‘Never Felt Sexier’

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition model Samantha Hoopes is loving the experience of being pregnant. She is expecting her first child soon with her fiance Salvatore Palella, and she opened up in her latest Instagram post about how she is feeling.

Monday morning, Hoopes posted a shot to her Instagram page showing her wearing a sexy piece of black lingerie. Samantha is cradling her baby bump as she kneels on a bed, and she wrote a lengthy note about her experience being pregnant.

Hoopes wrote, in part, that she has never felt sexier than she does right now as she is pregnant. Samantha went makeup-free in this shot as she donned a piece from La Perla Lingerie. She went accessory-free, other than wearing her gorgeous engagement ring. The Sports Illustrated model was showing lots of cleavage in this shot, and her blonde tresses were cascading over one shoulder on one side, as her hair was swept back on the other side.

Samantha managed to keep her pregnancy completely under wraps until just a few weeks ago. As The Inquisitr shared at the time of the stunning reveal, Hoopes surprised everybody by debuting her significant baby bump via an Instagram post in early April. At that time, she noted that she and Palella were expecting a baby boy.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, Samantha has been flaunting her baby bump and her pregnant figure frequently via new Instagram posts. Hoopes has noted that she is due in August, and this will be her first child.

As much as Hoopes’ 1.1 million followers love her standard Sports Illustrated bikini shots, they love her pregnancy photos perhaps even more. Thousands of followers showed their love for Samantha’s revealing lingerie post within the first hour it was on the social media site and dozens commented as well.

Loading...

Some of Hoopes’ followers commented that pregnancy looks fabulous on her, and others noted that she was glowing, sexy, and beautiful. In recent days, Samantha has been sharing a mix of pre-pregnancy shots and baby bump photos, and her followers think she looks stunning and incredibly confident in every single one.

There is little doubt that Samantha Hoopes will be sharing plenty of additional sexy, revealing shots via her Instagram page as her pregnancy continues. She also appears in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for 2019, which finally hits newsstands in a couple of days. Samantha shot her newest layout last fall, and she’ll likely share some additional tidbits as the new issue becomes available starting this week.