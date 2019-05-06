‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Nathan Griffith Reacts To David Eason’s Dog Killing, Why Did He Call The Cops?

Why did Nathan Griffith call police after the dog was killed?

Nathan Griffith is worried about his son, four-year-old Kaiser, after learning his family pet, Nugget, was killed by the child’s stepfather, David Eason.

During a May 4 interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Griffith said he was “frantic” and “very concerned” for his little boy, and his mother, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, after Nugget was shot by Eason for nipping at his two-year-old daughter Ensley. In fact, he called police and requested they do a welfare check on Kaiser shortly after hearing the news.

“I called the police for a welfare check after I heard about what happened [via the Radar Online article],” he said.

According to the report, Kaiser and Ensley were both home when Eason shot the animal, as was Eason’s oldest daughter, Maryssa, who is often seen on Teen Mom 2. However, as of Thursday, Kaiser was back home with Griffith, where he remained throughout the weekend.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Griffith filed custody a year ago but has not yet made any progress in his efforts to gain more custody rights to Kaiser. Although he told The Ashley he was doing everything in his power to gain time with the boy, Evans has continued to ignore his efforts.

While Griffith’s relationship with Evans is not in a good place, he told the outlet that if she were to reach out to him for help, he would immediately be there for her because she is the mother of his child.

“It doesn’t mean anything romantic, it means she’s my son’s mother I will go to war for her. I just want to be sure that she and Kaiser are OK,” he explained.

In addition to the son she shares with Griffith and the daughter she shares with Eason, Evans is also mom to nine-year-old Jace, who is currently cared for primarily by her mother, Barbara Evans.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Evans’ husband, Eason, has been accused of being violent not only with their animals, but also with his and her kids. In fact, during an episode of the show years ago, Eason was seen dragging Kaiser across his backyard by the child’s arm he annoyed the couple by crying for food as they attempted to shoot engagement photos.

To see more of Evans, Griffith, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9A on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.