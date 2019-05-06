Emma Roberts Dons Skimpy Bikini Bottoms While Going Topless In Hot New Snapshot

A newly single Emma Roberts is showing off her flawless figure for fans. The actress appears in the new June issue of Cosmopolitan, where she puts on a sexy display in a number of different photos. In one of the more sultry photos in the spread, Roberts quite literally bares it all for the camera.

The Ugly Dolls actress lets it all out for Cosmopolitan‘s millions of readers, posing in a pair of multi-colored bikini bottoms that show off her long, lean legs. On her upper-right thigh, two small tattoos are visible. The 28-year-old goes topless in the racy photo — covering her chest with one of her arms. Of course, her taut tummy is also the center of attention in the image.

Roberts wears her short dark locks down, styled slightly wavy. She also sports a fierce face of makeup, including vibrant blush and subtle pink lipstick. Another similar photo for the spread shows the actress going topless again, but this time she ditches the multi-colored bikini bottoms for a chic black skirt. This skirt features a pink lip pattern all over it.

On the cover of the publication, Emma keeps it a little less risque, but still shows off her killer figure in a black bra and matching panties. The stunner rocks a beautiful face of makeup as she holds a cocktail glass in her hand and strikes a pose for the camera. In the feature, Emma chats about a number of topics, including her love life — something which usually seems to be off limits in her interviews.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience… growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment,” the actress shared when she was asked about her breakup with fiance Evan Peters.

“Because of Twitter and Instagram there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard,” Roberts went on to say.

Roberts also talked about the close bond that she shares with her mother, saying that the two spend hours on the phone with one another. The 28-year-old told the magazine that her mother helps her to put things into perspective, and that her mother has never judged her for anything. Roberts claims that this makes their relationship extra special, and easy. She also credits her close friends for coming together to chat over wine — making any situation brighter.

Emma can next be seen in the Netflix rom-com Holidate.