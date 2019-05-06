Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor Princess Diana By Personally Telling Her Siblings Of Their Baby’s Birth

The British royal family welcomed their newest member early on Monday morning. The official Instagram page for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of a bouncing baby boy, adding that both mother and baby were doing well — and that the infant weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

A statement from Buckingham Palace revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a touching tribute to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, by making sure her three siblings were among the first to hear about the baby’s birth.

Following protocol, Queen Elizabeth II was the first person to hear about the birth of Baby Sussex. However, Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer were also quickly notified of the news, according to The Daily Mail.

When Prince Louis was born in the spring of 2018, the queen was told first — then the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry were informed, in addition to other “members of both families.”

The trumpets are sounding for a special #royalbaby congratulations to TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/G9uxETnr1c — The Grenadier Guards (@GrenadierGds) May 6, 2019

In the official announcement of Baby Sussex’s birth, the palace wrote, “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

In interviews with Prince Harry last year, Princess Diana’s and Prince Charles’ youngest son opened up about how hard it had been to lose his mother at the young age of 12. He detailed how he had bottled up his pain for many years before seeking professional counseling, wrote The Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex went on to admit how the grief had caused him to come close to several mental breakdowns over the years, and had left him feeling very angry inside.

“We’ve never really talked about losing a mum at such a young age. I always thought, what’s the point of bringing up something that’s only going to make you sad. It ain’t going to change it. It ain’t going to bring her back.”

Now, Prince Harry has reason to smile, given the birth of his first son. The prince expressed, shortly after the birth, that he was “over the moon” about welcoming his son into the world — and was “incredibly proud” of his wife.