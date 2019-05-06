Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor Princess Diana By Telling Her Three Siblings First About Their Baby’s Birth

The British royal family welcomed their newest member early Monday morning. The official Instagram page for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of a bouncing baby boy, adding that both mother and baby were doing well and that he weighed a healthy seven pounds, three ounces.

A statement from the Buckingham Palace revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry payed a touching tribute to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, by making sure her three siblings were among the first to hear about the baby’s birth.

Following protocol, Queen Elizabeth II was the first person to hear about the birth of Baby Sussex, but unlike with the births of the three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer, were also notified of the news, according to the Daily Mail.

When Prince Louis was born in the spring of 2018, the official notice of who was told first identified The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry, in addition to a vague other “members of both families.”

The trumpets are sounding for a special #royalbaby congratulations to TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/G9uxETnr1c — The Grenadier Guards (@GrenadierGds) May 6, 2019

In the official announcement of Baby Sussex’s birth, the palace wrote, “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

In interviews with Prince Harry last year, Princess Diana’s and Prince of Wales, Charles’ youngest son opened up about how hard it had been to lose his mother at the young age of 12 and how he had bottled up his pain for many years before seeking professional counseling, wrote the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex went on to admit how the grief had caused him to come close to several mental breakdowns over the years and had left him feeling very angry inside.

“We’ve never really talked about losing a mum at such a young age. I always thought, what’s the point of bringing up something that’s only going to make you sad. It ain’t going to change it. It ain’t going to bring her back.”

Now, Prince Harry has reason to smile and feel elation at the birth of his first son, expressing shortly after the birth that he was “over the moon” about welcoming his son into the world and “incredibly proud” of his wife.