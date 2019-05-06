Wendy Williams’ Husband Seeking Alimony In Divorce

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, is said to be seeking spousal support in the couple’s divorce.

According to TMZ, Kevin Hunter filed his response to Wendy Williams’ divorce petition this week, and he is asking the talk show host to pay him spousal support, and also child support for their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., who will turn 19 in August.

Wendy filed for divorce last month in New Jersey, where the couple shared a home together. The duo were married for over 20 years before Williams decided to pull the plug on the marriage following rumors that Hunter had been cheating on her and allegedly got his mistress pregnant.

Following the divorce filming, Kevin was fired from Wendy’s show as well as his job as her manager.

Following Wendy’s divorce filing, Kevin released a public statement revealing that he was looking inward to try to right some wrongs and that he has a tremendous amount of love for Wendy no matter what happens between them.

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that Wendy Williams is focused on her new life following the divorce filing. Wendy is determined to stay clean and sober and have a fresh start with her son.

She is also said to be ready to take over her empire after years of letting Kevin make a lot of the decisions and handle issues behind the scenes.

“She’s taking over her empire. She was kept out of the loop a lot. Wendy’s an executive producer on the show as well, but she’s the talent. Kevin was the one doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff and being a go-between for her and the show. It wasn’t like people kept her in the dark on purpose, she just never asked,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that when Wendy and Kevin decided to split, they agreed that Hunter would stay on as her manager, but Williams allegedly had a quick change of heart about that decision.

“Initially when he and Wendy decided to split they had agreed that he could stay on as her manager. Then she saw new pictures of him out with the mistress again and she cut him completely off, shut down accounts, everything,” an insider dished.

Wendy has yet to publicly acknowledge Kevin’s request for alimony and child support.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her talk show every weekday. Check your local listings for time and channel.