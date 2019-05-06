French Twin Model Pauline Tantot Goes Topless, Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Black Thong

French model Pauline Tantot and her twin sister, Mathilde, know how to generate a stir on social media — both together and individually. The twin models often pose together for shots that they share, but a recent solo snapshot of Pauline seemed to get her followers salivating, without any help from her sister.

Over the weekend, Pauline shared a shot to her Instagram page — one showing her in a seductive pose as she embraced the sunshine in West Hollywood, California. Pauline was wearing a skimpy black thong, and was kneeling on a chair as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Pauline was topless, covering her breasts with one hand. She knelt on the chair, and arched her back slightly. The French model had her long blond hair cascading down her back, with a few tendrils framing her face in gentle wisps.

The French model kept her look simple, going with very little makeup and no accessories. Several of her tattoos were visible in this shot, and she had a light-green polish on her fingernails. Pauline kept the caption simple, too, using just a couple of emoji and noting that she was getting in her morning vitamins.

Tantot’s position presented the perfect opportunity for Pauline to show off her athletic legs and amazing abs, and she looked flawless and sultry. The model’s fans went crazy over this post, showing their love both via likes and via comments.

In less than 24 hours, Pauline’s sexy shot snagged nearly 125,000 likes as well as almost 750 comments. Pauline has about 1.7 million followers on Instagram, and the French model’s topless pose drew many notes and emoji signifying that she was on fire.

Another recent Instagram post showed Pauline sunning on the rooftop while wearing a neon-green bikini, and this shot also brought in more than 100,000 likes. While Pauline and Mathilde do tantalize their fans with posts featuring the two of them together, it looks like most of their photos have been solo ventures in recent weeks.

Mathilde has built up an Instagram following of 2.7 million followers, a number significantly higher than Pauline’s. However, it is clear that there is a lot of love for both Tantot ladies. The twin models have also worked together to launch a swimwear line named Khassani, and it looks like both women are building quite the brand for themselves.

Whether Pauline Tantot is posing on her own or with her twin sister, fans think she’s gorgeous — and that her figure is stunning. The French model oozes confidence and sex appeal, and her followers will be anxiously waiting to see what she decides to share next.