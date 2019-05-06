Meghan Markle’s Mother ‘Overjoyed’ After Royal Baby’s Birth

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child this week. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed the baby boy on Monday. Those close to the royals are said to be thrilled about the new addition to the family, especially’s Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

People reports that Doria is said to be “overjoyed” by the baby’s birth, and is also joyful in becoming a grandmother for the very first time. Ragland is currently with her daughter, who is recovering from childbirth, and has been by Meghan’s side over the last month.

Doria came in from L.A. to join Meghan at Frogmore Cottage as she awaited the birth of her little prince. The mother and daughter are said to be very close, and Ragland was the only member of Markle’s family to attend her royal wedding last May.

Meghan and Harry first announced their new addition on Instagram, in a post which revealed that the baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days,” the statement revealed.

Following the birth, Prince Harry spoke out about welcoming his first child with Meghan Markle. Harry was every bit the proud father, beaming as he told reporters that he was amazed with his little bundle of joy, and with his wife.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one parenting expert seems to believe that the royal baby could help to bridge the gap between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Rumors have been flying for months about the two women, with some observers claiming that there are ill feelings between them. However, now that a brand new bundle of joy has been introduced into the family, it seems that the duchesses may bond over parenting, motherhood, and raising children inside the confines of the royal family.

Parenting expert Richard Conway tells The Daily Mail that Meghan and Kate are both from different backgrounds, adding that they are both going to have to raise their children in similar ways. This may be something that they can support each other in.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little prince has yet to be named — or seen — but fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the baby boy soon.