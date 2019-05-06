Meghan Markle’s Mother ‘Overjoyed’ After Royal Baby’s Birth

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child this week. The Duchess of Sussex welcomed the baby boy with her husband, Prince Harry, on Monday, and everyone is said to be thrilled about the new addition to the family, especially’s Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

People Magazine reports that Doria is said to be “overjoyed” by the baby’s birth and about becoming a grandmother for the very first time. Ragland is currently with her daughter, who is recovering from child birth, and has been by Meghan’s side since last month.

Doria came in from L.A. to join Meghan at Frogmore Cottage as she awaited the birth of her little prince. The mother and daughter are said to be very close, and she was the only member of Markle’s family who attended her royal wedding to Prince Harry last May.

Meghan and Harry first announced their new addition on Instagram, in a post that revealed the baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days,” the statement revealed.

Following the birth, Prince Harry spoke out about welcoming his first child with Meghan Markle, and was every bit the proud father, beaming a smile as he told reporters that he was amazed with his new little bundle of joy, and his wife.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one parenting expert seems to believe that the Royal Baby could help to bridge the gap between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Rumors have been flying for months about the two women, claiming that there are some ill feelings between them. However, now that a brand new bundle of joy has been introduced into the family, it seems that the Duchesses can bond over parenting, motherhood, and raising children inside the confines of the Royal Family.

Parenting expect, Richard Conway tells The Daily Mail that Meghan and Kate are both from different backgrounds, but that they are both going to have to raise their children in similar ways, which is something they can support each other through.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little prince has yet to be named or seen, but fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the baby boy soon.