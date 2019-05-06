Baby Sussex Is A Taurus, Expert Astrologers Explain What That Means For His Role In The Royal Family

The British royal family welcomed their newest member, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – early Monday morning. The couple’s official Instagram account announced his arrival with an image reading “It’s a Boy!” and a short blurb expressing how “overjoyed” the royal highnesses felt welcoming their son into the world.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Baby Sussex, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born under the astrological sign of Taurus, the second sign of the zodiac. Taurus is represented by the image of a bull and includes anyone born between April 21 and May 21.

According to ABC News, several expert astrologers weighed in on the royal baby’s zodiac sign and gave their predictions of who he will become in the years to come and the role he will play in the royal family.

Astrologer Susan Miller, who runs the popular website AstrologyZone, commented that the baby will “fit right in” to the royal family. She added that Queen Elizabeth II also shares the baby’s zodiac sign.

“The royal family is remarkable … so representative in earth and water.”

Being an Earth sign, Miller explained that the royal baby will be a “practical” and “realistic” person and grow up to make decisions based on logic.

“This child will not squander the royal inheritance, he or she will take good care of it,” she added.

As part of the royal family, this skill could come in handy when it comes to representing the country.

Miller concluded by saying that the baby will be “open-minded,” “tolerant,” and hold an enormous interest and curiosity for other cultures.

Another astrologer, Ophira Edut, who runs the website Astrostyle, spoke to how Meghan and Prince Harry will influence their child with their own astrological signs.

As a Leo, Edut says that Meghan will struggle with her little one and that he will test her patience.

“I think having a Taurus baby will test the patience. As a Leo mom, you kind of like to groom your cubs in your own image.”

On the other hand, Prince Harry is a Virgo, making him more laid-back as a parent and more likely to laugh when things get tough.

Baby Sussex’s cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also share the Taurus sign.