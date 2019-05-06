Prince Harry Wanted A Child ‘For A Long Time’ As He Welcomes Baby Boy With Meghan Markle

At the age of 34, Prince Harry is now a father. On May 6, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed a baby boy. In an official statement, the prince said that he was “absolutely thrilled” over the new arrival, The Daily Mail reports. Harry’s desire to become a father was elaborated on shortly after the news broke. Veteran photographer Arthur Edwards – the man who has chronicled the prince’s life since birth – had the following to say, per BBC.
“He’s lived next to his brother William, and Catherine, with their children and he’s been a great uncle to them but now he’s got his own son, I mean, he’ll just be, he’ll be so excited.”
Edwards also said that Harry had wanted fatherhood “for a long time.”
Harry’s official statement reflected his joy as a new father.
“As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon,” he said.
BBC also reports Harry to have praised his wife via the following words.
“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”
@sussexroyal’s Instagram now comes with an official announcement of the couple’s new arrival.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dominated headlines in the run-up to their baby’s May 6 arrival. The former Suits actress spent much of 2018 and this year being photographed with her growing baby bump. A home delivery brought the as-yet-unnamed royal boy at 5:26 a.m. London local time. Buckingham Palace said that Meghan is “doing well” and that Queen Elizabeth II is “delighted” by the news.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Meghan and Harry’s baby announcement may be fresh, but the response has already proved immense. Within three hours of being posted, @sussexroyal’s Instagram announcement had generated over 1.7 million likes and over 75,000 comments. The update was liked by Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Comments came from Instagram itself, plus Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and In Style magazines.
Meghan’s father Thomas Markle has also made a statement from Mexico, per The Sun.
“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor.”
The couple’s baby news appears to be causing mass interest. #RoyalBaby is trending on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, both British and international press find their headlines dominated by Meghan, Harry, and the baby that Harry appears to have wanted for so long.