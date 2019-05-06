Prince Harry Wanted A Child ‘For A Long Time’ As He Welcomes Baby Boy With Meghan Markle

At the age of 34, Prince Harry is now a father. On May 6, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed a baby boy. In an official statement, the prince said that he was “absolutely thrilled” over the new arrival, The Daily Mail reports. Harry’s desire to become a father was elaborated on shortly after the news broke. Veteran photographer Arthur Edwards – the man who has chronicled the prince’s life since birth – had the following to say, per BBC.

“He’s lived next to his brother William, and Catherine, with their children and he’s been a great uncle to them but now he’s got his own son, I mean, he’ll just be, he’ll be so excited.”

Edwards also said that Harry had wanted fatherhood “for a long time.”

Harry’s official statement reflected his joy as a new father.

“As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon,” he said.

BBC also reports Harry to have praised his wife via the following words.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

@sussexroyal’s Instagram now comes with an official announcement of the couple’s new arrival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dominated headlines in the run-up to their baby’s May 6 arrival. The former Suits actress spent much of 2018 and this year being photographed with her growing baby bump. A home delivery brought the as-yet-unnamed royal boy at 5:26 a.m. London local time. Buckingham Palace said that Meghan is “doing well” and that Queen Elizabeth II is “delighted” by the news.

Meghan and Harry’s baby announcement may be fresh, but the response has already proved immense. Within three hours of being posted, @sussexroyal’s Instagram announcement had generated over 1.7 million likes and over 75,000 comments. The update was liked by Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Comments came from Instagram itself, plus Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and In Style magazines.

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle has also made a statement from Mexico, per The Sun.

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor.”

The couple’s baby news appears to be causing mass interest. #RoyalBaby is trending on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, both British and international press find their headlines dominated by Meghan, Harry, and the baby that Harry appears to have wanted for so long.