‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Jax Is Back, Kristina Causes Waves, And Willow Reveals A Secret

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 6 detail that there will be plenty of chaos shaking things up throughout Port Charles. Oscar just passed away, Willow is going to talk to Kristina, and Sam has recorded a fake secret for Shiloh’s trust. The latest teasers detail that there is drama on other fronts ahead as well.

According to SheKnows Soaps, the week will begin with some Dawn of Day action. Willow will try to guide Kristina to a place where she understands that Shiloh and DOD are nothing but trouble, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this could be an intense conversation.

Viewers will see Laura and Robert connect and start working together in some way as Ava ramps up her plan of faking a romance with Kevin. This will shake up Lucy and General Hospital spoilers tease that this plan will bring clarity regarding Ryan’s whereabouts within the next week or two.

Sonny will spend time with Mike in the days ahead and Soap Central notes that Sonny will be trying to cope with some dread in some sense. Jason is going to find himself caught off-guard and Sam is going to be feeling concerned as she braces herself for problems.

Sam needs to fill Jason in on the things she found in DOD's records room. But news of Oscar's passing pulls him away from her.

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/rg5KEb5m4q — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 2, 2019

Alexis will be feeling optimistic and Michael is showing his appreciation, and it sounds as if Kristina will seem to make positive progress. However, Kristina probably isn’t fully out of the woods yet.

Jax returns to Port Charles with Tuesday’s episode and his primary goal is to help his daughter Josslyn as she copes with Oscar’s death. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that he’ll be sticking around and may latch onto a new business opportunity.

Ava's ready to take justice into her own hands, West Coast. But who's that knocking on her door?

Tune into an all-new #GH– STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/fAmuulcsxn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 19, 2019

Loading...

Something will cause Robert to blow up late in the week and General Hospital spoilers detail that Lucas will make an appearance as he acknowledges he needs some help. Peter is trying to kickstart his romance with Maxie into full gear, but he’ll face some interruptions and struggles in the process.

Willow is still harboring some secrets, but General Hospital spoilers note that she will share something later this week with someone. Curtis will soon have updates to share regarding his Ryan investigation and viewers will see both Kim and Drew try to cope with moving forward after losing Oscar.

In addition, General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be some Finn and Anna sightings this week and viewers will see more with Jordan’s health struggles as well. The Nurses Ball is right around the corner, as is a memorial for Oscar, and fans will be buzzing over many of the developments set to play out during the week of May 6.