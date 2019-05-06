Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants To ‘Grow Old’ With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has so much love for her husband-to-be. During the pop icon’s latest appearance on Today on Monday morning, she opened up about her relationship with former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez. The couple became engaged just two months ago, but Lopez revealed that she already knows she wants to “grow old” with him, according to Entertainment Tonight.

This will be the 49-year-old actress’s fourth marriage. She revealed to Today’s Savannah Guthrie that, following her divorce from Marc Anthony in 2014, she knew she wanted to remarry someday.

“I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that’s the goal, right? To find a partner to kinda walk through this crazy thing with,” Lopez explained.

Lucky enough for her, that partner is Rodriguez, 43. The two began dating in March 2017 and quickly became Hollywood’s hottest couple. Two years later, the shortstop popped the question on a romantic beach with a giant diamond ring.

Wedding planning has not quite commenced yet, as Lopez explained last month that she and her fiance are too busy with work projects to think about it, Women’s Health reported. However, it is definitely something in the back of their minds.

Rodriguez and Lopez are happier than ever right now. The singer couldn’t help but gush about her man and the ways in which they build each other up on Monday.

“We just complement each other,” she said. “He’s super supportive. He allows me to be who I am.”

The two stars are often cheering each other on in social media posts as they work on a variety of projects. Right now, Lopez is filming her upcoming movie Hustlers, and Rodriguez has been sure to tell the world via Instagram how proud he is.

The “Medicine” singer revealed that she and her husband want to help each other “be better people.”

“We both have a lot of respect and admiration for each other,” Lopez continued. “And he helps me. He helps me where I’m weak and I help him where he’s weak and he makes me stronger and that’s what it is.”

Lopez also opened up about their children, Today reported. Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella, and Natasha, 14, while Lopez has 11-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme.

The singer noted that everyone in the blended family gets along well. While it has not been an “easy thing” for the kids to go through this change in life, Lopez assured that it “works really well.”