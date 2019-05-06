Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Famous Bikini Body In Skimpy Red Two-Piece On The Beach For New Instagram Snap

Whether it’s on the runway or on the pages of her Instagram accounts, Candice Swanepoel knows how to send temperatures soaring. The Victoria’s Secret Angel did just that with a steamy new snap shared to Instagram in support of her swimwear line, Tropic of C. This shot did not come as a disappointment to her innumerable fans.

The 30-year-old bombshell was captured enjoying some fun in the sun in the steamy shot, and looked nothing short of amazing as she did so. Candice walked into the clear blue ocean, with the sun providing a natural spotlight on her flawless figure. She sported a seriously skimpy red two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The South African beauty put her dangerous curves on display in a barely-there beach day ensemble from her own collection. The garment did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The model rocked a tiny red triangle-style top that barely contained her voluptuous assets, and the matching bottoms were even more revealing. Candice sported a cheeky high-cut pair of bikini bottoms that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety. The swimsuit also showcased her long, toned legs. The thin strings of the itty-bitty number were tied high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, also drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The blond babe added a pair of dangling statement earrings to her scanty bikini, and wore her platinum locks up in a bun, keeping her hair out of her face.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for Candice’s latest sexy look. At the time of this writing, the stunning shot has racked up over 3,500 likes within an hour of having been posted. Several users took to the comments section to compliment the bombshell on her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another said Candice was “a dream.”

Loading...

When she’s not heating things up on the Tropic of C Instagram account, Candice frequently sets hearts aflutter on her own personal social media feed. Just this weekend, the bikini babe shared a steamy new upload to her own Instagram account — one that fans went absolutely wild for. In the post, Candice was captured wearing a pair of tight, high-rise pants. She was caught shaking her curvy booty in a short video clip that certainly did not go unnoticed by fans, one which sent them into an absolute frenzy.