Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Famous Bikini Body In Skimpy Red Two-Piece On The Beach For New Instagram Snap

Whether it’s on the runway or on the pages of her Instagram accounts, Candice Swanepoel knows how to send temperatures soaring. The Victoria’s Secret Angel did just that with a steamy new snap shared to the Instagram feed for her swimwear line Tropic of C that certainly did not come as a disappointment to her thousands of fans.

The 30-year-old bombshell was captured enjoying some fun in the sun in the steamy shot, and looked nothing short of amazing as she did so. Candice walked into the clear blue ocean with the sun providing a natural spotlight on her flawless figure that sported a seriously skimpy red two-piece that left very little to the imagination

The South African beauty put her dangerous curves on display in the barely-there beach day ensemble from her own collection that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The model rocked a tiny red triangle-style top that barely contained her voluptuous assets, and its matching bottom counter part was even more revealing. Candice sported a cheeky high cut pair of bikini bottoms that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs. The thin strings of the itty-bitty number were tied high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, also drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The blonde babe added a pair of dangling statement earrings to her itty-bitty bikini, and wore her platinum locks up in a bun to keep them out of her face.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for the latest sexy look of Candice. At the time of this writing, the stunning shot has racked up over 3,500 likes within its first hour of going live to the platform. Several of them took to the comments section as well to compliment the bombshell on her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another said Candice was “a dream.”

When she’s not heating things up on the Tropic of C Instagram account, Candice sends temperatures soaring on her own personal social media feed. Just this weekend, the babe shared a steamy new upload to her own Instagram account that fans went absolutely wild for. In the post, Candice was captured wearing a pair of tight, high rise pants and shaking her curvy booty in a short video clip that certainly did not go unnoticed by fans and sent them into an absolute frenzy.