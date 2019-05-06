Famous Faces Tweet Congratulations To New Parents The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex On Their Baby Boy

The long-awaited arrival of Baby Sussex took place early Monday morning and both mom and bouncing baby boy are doing well. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child weighed seven pounds, three ounces, according to an announcement from Buckingham Palace on Instagram. Pictures of the new royal baby and a decision on his name will be revealed in the coming days.

Congratulations to the new parents have been pouring in from all over the world, from fans of the British royal family to famous celebrities. London’s BT Tower landmark lit up on Monday with the news of the baby’s arrival, flashing an “It’s a boy!” message banner.

Many famous faces have also expressed their excitement on popular social media sites, including Instagram and Twitter, reported USA Today.

Television host Ryan Seacrest wrote a cheeky message for the royal parents, including a reference to popular television show Game of Thrones.

“It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,” the “Live” host wrote. “The royal baby is 7th in line to the British throne…and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne.”

It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal baby is 7th in line to the British throne…and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 6, 2019

Talk show host Wendy Williams was another who congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, announcing the birth with a link to an article about it on her website.

British Prime Minister Theresa May couldn’t contain her excitement and left her well wishes for the happy family on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time.”

Leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn was yet another to extend his congratulations to the royal family, adding that he hoped mom and baby were doing well.

Journalist Katie Couric left an excited message for her followers, complete with hearts and exclamation points announcing that the royal baby was a boy.

Shortly after the birth of Baby Sussex, proud new father Prince Harry spoke to reporters about the birthing experience, adding that he was “over the moon” about the birth of his son. He also expressed how in awe he was of his wife and her effort and thanked everyone for their love and support, according to MEAWW.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there.”

The Duke of Sussex also reassured everyone that they would be able to share in the happy couple’s bundle of joy in just a couple of days.