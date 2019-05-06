Rita Ora’s New Tattoos Get A Mixed Reaction In Her Instagram Comments

Two days ago, Rita Ora shared a series of photos of herself getting some new tattoos while on tour in the Netherlands on Instagram, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

Within the upload that consists of five photos, you can see Ora getting the tattoos done on her back and her hand in the parlor. As always, her fashion game is strong – even when getting inked. She is wearing leopard PVC trousers with a black jumper. Her hair is straightened and has an eye-catching silver eyeshadow on. In the third photo, she shows off her new back tattoo placed below an old one. The new ink is a sword piercing straight through a heart. The other on her hand features a variety of symbols and dots placed on her right index and ring fingers.

The post has been liked over 277,000 times within two days and has been commented on over 800 times. The reaction to the new tattoos has been very mixed.

Her industry pals such as Clean Bandit and Drew Elliott praised her, but some fans were not impressed.

“No offense but that tat is terrible the lines aren’t straight and the blade is off center,” one user commented.

“Who drew the dagger/heart, a 4yr old child!?! Jeez.!!” another said.

“His work is awful,” someone described the tattoo artist.

“Was he high on mushrooms? Sorry but that looks awful. Unless you wanted a dodgy looking tat? Laser removal is the way forward with that one!”

A fan came to Ora’s defense claiming that there are too many people “hating” on the “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress.

“Too bad there are so many haters. We know better. Viva!” they said.

Ora is no stranger to having tattoos as she has quite a few all over her body. Body Art Guru has noted 25 of them and explained some of the meanings behind them.

The rose tattoo that appeared on her hand is believed to have been lasered off after a series of paparazzi photos that show the ink is barely visible anymore.

Currently, Rita is embarking on her own world tour titled “Phoenix” which is named after her second studio album. The tour kicked off in Melbourne, Australia, on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month. In April, she kicked off the European leg and has worn many different outfits for each show which The Inquisitr has been reporting.

Her tour and fashionable outfits are well documented on her official Instagram page which has over 14.8 million followers.