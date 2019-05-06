Khloe Kardashian Strips Off Shirt, Goes Topless In Front Of Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have always had a unique relationship. Although they’ve had some ups and downs, they’re best friends now — even though Scott is no longer dating Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with.

According to Hollywood Life, during Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick continued their hilarious art scheme. They have Khloe paint pictures, and try to get Kris Jenner to buy them and display them in her home — telling Kris that they’re from a famous rising artist, one appropriately named Art.

During Sunday’s all-new episode, Khloe began painting some more, but this time she did so while topless. Kardashian told Disick that she didn’t want to get paint on her shirt, so she stripped it off, revealing her black lacy bra underneath.

Khloe then put on an apron, before deciding that she should paint the photo topless. She reached under the apron, unhooked the bra, and then gave the lingerie to Scott. Scott looked a bit embarrassed, yet also amused, by Khloe’s actions. Kardashian also bent over to show off her bare cleavage before getting to work.

Khloe then gets to painting, and paints a picture of a peach before telling Scott to call Kris Jenner.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have a strong bond. It was Disick who helped Khloe deal with a troubled relationship with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Hollywood Life reports that Scott has had Khloe’s back throughout all of the drama with Tristan, including both of his cheating scandals. Disick has been loving and supportive to Khloe Kardashian — and his former girlfriend, Kourtney, is said to be fine with the pair’s close relationship.

“Kourtney is really supportive of their bond. She totally gets why they’re close and is happy for anyone to be in Khloe’s corner right now as that’s what she needs. Kourtney is really chill and easygoing and not a lot bothers her,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney and Scott are in a really good place right now and getting along great. The whole family is rallying around Khloe right now and Scott is a part of that. They all still consider Scott family. Scott really is like an older, protective big brother to Khloe and Kourtney appreciates that, especially as Khloe is going through so much,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s antics on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!