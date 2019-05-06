Kailyn Lowry Says She And Leah Messer Are ‘Getting Married’ After Dating Rumors Circulate

Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry recently vacationed in Costa Rica together. The moms posted several photos of themselves having a good time together, but some people thought that the photos were a little too flirty and questioned if perhaps the women had decided to date one another.

On Sunday night, a fan tweeted that they wanted to know if Leah and Kail were together. Kail quipped back, joking that she and Leah “are getting married.” She included an emoji with hearts and a crying-laughing emoji in the tweet that she tagged Leah in.

Of course, the two women likely aren’t dating — rather, they are just very good friends. Both have been sharing their journeys on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Each were introduced to viewers on their Season 2 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. Although the girls didn’t know each other prior to the MTV show, a friendship between the two blossomed over the years and the two have hung out on a few occasions.

Last year, Kail and Leah vacationed in Hawaii together. The vacation was filmed for Teen Mom 2, but it is unclear if the Costa Rica trip was filmed.

Leah Messer is a mother to three daughters. She shares her twin daughters with her first husband, Corey Simms. Leah later moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The two married and had a daughter together before divorcing. Although the two are divorced, Leah and Jeremy continue to have a good co-parenting relationship. In fact, while some people are wondering whether or not Kail and Leah are dating, others wonder if perhaps Leah and Jeremy have rekindled their romance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah and Jeremy posed for photos while in New York City for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. While some thought that the two looked close, Leah admitted that they will “always be a team.” Kailyn chimed in and admitted that she “wouldn’t be mad” if the two decided to get back together.

Kailyn, on the other hand, is also single. She has three sons, each with a different dad. Most recently, she was with the father of her youngest son, but things didn’t work out. While both of her other sons’ fathers appear on Teen Mom 2, the father of her youngest son does not appear on the show.

It is great to see that Leah and Kailyn have been able to grow such a strong friendship.