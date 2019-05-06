Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Curves In Dangerously Short Booty Shorts And Tight Top On Instagram

Kate Beckinsale has wowed her fans yet again with a steamy new Instagram snap that has plenty of the actress’s insane physique on display.

The sultry black-and-white photo was shared to the 45-year-old’s account on Monday, May 6, and certainly turned up the heat on the social media platform. Kate sat in the middle of a set of stairs next to a large window that allowed for the sun to shine through and illuminate her silhouette as the camera snapped away. The actress put on a leggy display in an incredibly skimpy ensemble that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The British beauty flaunted her flawless figure in a pair of dangerously short booty shorts that barely hit her upper thigh, leaving her long, toned legs completely on display for her 2.9 million Instagram followers. The cheeky nature of the tiny garment also allowed for the stunner to flash her curvy booty, creating an even more eye-popping look. To match her barely-there shorts, Kate rocked a tight turtle neck shirt that hugged her upper body and appeared to be slightly cropped in length, providing a small glimpse at the babe’s trim waist.

For a bit of glam, Kate rocked a pair of tall stiletto heels in her sensual snap and added a thick watch around her wrist, which appeared to be the only accessory to her sexy look. The Underworld star wore her signature brunette tresses down in a bouncy blowout and was captured tucking a few strands behind her ear to show off the glamorous makeup look that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and smokey eye.

Fans of the stunner went absolutely wild for her latest Instagram update which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 141,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Great legs,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“One of the most beautiful women in this earth!” commented a third.

Loading...

Kate has been bringing the heat nonstop to her Instagram feed as of late. Just last week, the actress shared another sexy snap that got her followers hot for more. In the photo, Kate appeared ready for summer in a matching two-piece ensemble that consisted of a skimpy bra top and a tight wrap skirt that highlighted her curvaceous figure in all the right ways, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.