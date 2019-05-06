Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Boy Has Arrived, Twitter Fans Have A Few Name Suggestions

Baby Sussex is finally here! After several days of keeping a close eye on Meghan Markle, royal fans can take a rest. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed a baby boy into the world on Monday, May 6. The royal couple has not yet picked out a name for Baby Sussex, but they certainly have plenty of suggestions to choose from. Immediately after news of the baby’s birth broke, Twitter fans began spouting out a few of their favorite name choices.

Meghan and Harry’s official Instagram page, which debuted just a few weeks ago, released a statement announcing the baby’s birth on Monday.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the message read.

The Sussex Royal account assured fans that Meghan and her first child are both doing well. They added that the royal couple is thankful for the public’s endless love and support.

Over on Twitter, excited fans are pushing for their favorite names to be chosen. In the last month, there has been a surge of official bets placed on which name the new parents would select.

“My daughter’s suggestion for the royal baby name: Barbar. Strong choice I think,” one user tweeted.

Another fan on Twitter offered up an interestingly unusual name suggestion — Nermal.

If the baby is going to be ginger and have a mum who worked on screen I feel it would only be right to name it Prince Chucky #ROYALBABY #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/Qv0C7GI9XV — CONNOR HARRIS (@connorharris_) May 6, 2019

“Hoping they’ll name the royal baby Zeke or Dre’Mont,” another user said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some fans are pushing for more classic names. One person wrote that she bets the name will be “Charles, Philip, Arthur, Edward, Richard, etc.”

“My royal baby name guess is Henry. They all stick to the same 10 names,” someone tweeted.

Contests have already popped up for fans to guess the name correctly. U.K.-based clothing brand PrettyLittleThing is offering a £250 ($279) voucher to “one lucky winner” who guesses the name, while Fox61 is asking fans to send in their name suggestions to be featured.

Shortly after Sussex Royal’s announcement, Prince Harry made a press appearance to share additional information about the child, according to Entertainment Tonight. He noted that he and Meghan have thought about names for the baby, but they have not picked one out yet. He promised that a name would be chosen within two days and the family would soon appear in front of the press together.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said of the child’s name.