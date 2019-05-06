Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Killer Legs And Abs In Sexy Black Swimsuit

The 50-year-old defies age in this hot snapshot.

Jennifer Aniston has still got it and she’s not afraid to flaunt it.

The Friends actress recently hit a milestone in the form of her 50th birthday, and celebrated the occasion with a star-studded bash — as well as with a trip with friends to Mexico. Now, Aniston focuses on promoting her new Netflix film, Murder Mystery, and she recently sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Aniston posed for a number of sexy photos in the spread, and in one of the hotter shots of the bunch, Jen floats on a pool raft in a skimpy Hermes swimsuit.

With her big blue eyes on display — as well as a face full of makeup, complete with highlighter and mascara — Aniston wears her long, blonde locks down. She playfully puts her finger in her mouth, looking off into the distance. The 50-year-old looks relaxed as she floats on a black chair-like inflatable, and her insanely sexy body is on display.

The actress’s toned stems are the highlight of the shot, looking fit and fabulous in a pair of strappy Jimmy Choo heels. The middle of the swimsuit features a peek-a-boo cutout, and Jen’s toned and tanned tummy is also on display. She completes the poolside look with a Tiffany’s bracelet, and manicured nails.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Jen posed in a number of other sultry ensembles for the shoot, including one topless photo. The actress appears ageless in the hot photo, covering her breasts with one arm. She sports a pair of immodest leather shorts with tights beneath, besides. Once again, she wore her signature locks down and straight, and looks nothing short of perfect in the image.

In the interview, the actress talked about a number of topics, including the fact that she has no problem posing topless — something she has done before in the past.

“It felt completely normal. I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them — no matter what age you are — is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.”

Aniston also chatted about what it’s like to be famous. While most of her encounters with her fans are great, she shares that — every once in a while — she gets someone who is rude. So, she does have a rule when it comes to fan photos.

Loading...

“I only take photos with kids. It was a hard boundary for me to create because people get really pissed off at you,” she shared. “But you have to have limits. Otherwise you’ll just be standing there doing selfies on a corner for decades.”

Murder Mystery can be streamed on Netflix starting June 14.