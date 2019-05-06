Prince Harry Makes First Statement After Birth Of Son With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has made a first statement regarding the birth of his son with wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex surprised reporters with several poignant words regarding the moment his baby boy came into the world.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie posted a link to Prince Harry’s official statement on his Twitter account. The son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana looked thrilled as he shared his first thoughts on becoming a new father.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension… I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. I haven’t been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon,” said Prince Harry, who surprised reporters with his heartfelt statements.

The BBC further clarified Harry’s words by reporting the prince noted the child was “a little overdue” and that everyone would be able to see the baby for the first time in two days.

He also noted that the birth experience was amazing.

A statement from Kensington Palace revealed that many of the most important people in the couple’s lives have been notified, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer.

Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer are the siblings of the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mother who died tragically in a car accident in August 1997.

It was also revealed in the statement that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was with the couple at Frogmore Cottage, leading to speculation that the Duchess of Sussex had the home birth she purportedly had hoped for.

Reportedly, preparations were being made at local area hospitals near Windsor in case Markle needed to be transported due to any complications during the birth. The event appears to have progressed smoothly.

Markle and Prince Harry will also celebrate a milestone anniversary this month — their first. The couple wed in a grand style on May 19, 2018, in Windsor. The couple had a private family reception at Frogmore Cottage where a fireworks display was put on in their honor at the close of their evening.

The event was commemorated with a stunning black and white Christmas card sent out by the couple, where they can be seen arm-in-arm watching the fireworks display light up the night sky.

An official photo of the new family will be forthcoming.