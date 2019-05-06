Sommer Ray Lets Her Silly Side Show In Sexy Barely-There Bikini Beachside Instagram Snap

Instagram model Sommer Ray shot to fame in 2015, amassing a following of over 20 million Instagram users on the popular social media site. Not only is she a fitness model showing off her sculpted body, she also flaunts her spunky personality on her YouTube channel. The model’s latest Instagram bikini shot shows off both as she strikes a silly pose for the camera.

In the snap, Sommer is standing on a beach in front of the turquoise-blue ocean. She’s dressed in a classic, high-waisted black bikini that gives her followers a glimpse of her modest chest and a full-front view of her sculpted belly. The model has one hand teasingly poised on the waistband of the bikini bottoms while she tilts her head towards the camera and sticks her tongue out.

Sommer paired the suit with a matching black Corona baseball cap and an assortment of beach-themed jewelry, including a seashell necklace and bracelet and several other bracelets and rings. Her salty wind-blown, blonde curly hair is let loose around her shoulders and her stunning eyes are lined with black eyeliner.

The 22-year-old model wrote a cheeky caption for the photo that read “no titties just vibes” followed by a shout out to her swimsuit line at Sommer Ray’s Shop. In addition to swimsuits, Sommer also sells activewear on her site.

The fitness guru’s mass of followers loved the recent beachside snap, leaving her comments about how pretty she looked and how much they loved her cheeky caption.

One Instagram user wrote, “Gorgeous beach goddess,” while another commented, “Ur honestly the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen it’s crazy! I love u so much.”

According to Forbes, the model is different from other Instagram models in that she has not had any cosmetic work done and owes her trim figure to hard work in the gym and a stellar work ethic. Sommer commented on what drew her to Instagram modeling.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it.”

She added that she wants to promote an active and healthy lifestyle for her followers while also being relatable and showing them that she’s a real person.