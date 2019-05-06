Madonna Announces North American And European ‘Madame X’ Tour Dates That Consist Of Intimate Shows

Not only is Madonna preparing for the release of her 14th studio album, Madame X, but she is also getting ready to embark on another world tour. Today, it was announced that the Queen of Pop will be touring once again but doing things a little differently.

Over the past three decades, the “Take a Bow” chart-topper has performed in huge arenas and stadiums around the globe. This time, she’s decided to perform in intimate theaters. According to Rolling Stone, the tour will kick off in North America in New York in September.

The following North American tour dates include performances on September 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York City, October 15, 16, 17, and 21 at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, and November 12, 13, 14, 16, and 17 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

In her official newsletter sent to her loyal fans, it was explained that her European shows will take place early next year. So far, she has announced three shows that will take place in Europe. The exact dates haven’t been revealed, but the concerts will take place at the Coliseum in Lisbon, the Palladium in London, and at the Grand Rex in Paris.

Getting tickets for the tour will also be very different. Instead of logging on the ticket website the time they go on sale, this time they will need to be requested in advance.

“All fans will submit their ticket requests through the madonna.livenation.com portal, available now through Friday, May 10, 2019 @ 11:59 p.m. ET,” her newsletter explains.

This way, fans aren’t guaranteed to secure tickets the same way as they have done previously. However, this also reduces the chances of the website crashing due to huge demand.

On Instagram, Madonna uploaded a video of her announcing that she would be going on an intimate tour that includes Diplo behind the scenes. In the clip, Madge explains that she’s chosen to perform in theaters because it gives her a reason to have a close-up experience with her fans.

Over the weekend, the “Material Girl” won a GLAAD Media Award for Advocate for Change. The ceremony celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, which Madonna has always done. The Inquisitr reported on the carefree photo she uploaded to celebrate her win.

Madonna will release Madame X on June 14 via Interscope Records. The album contains collaborations with Maluma, Anitta, Swae Lee, and Quavo.

Last week, she performed the lead single from the new album, “Medellin,” with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards. The performance has been uploaded to Madonna’s official YouTube channel, where it has been watched over 7.2 million times.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.6 million followers and uploads content frequently.