Did Justin Bieber Just Confirm New Music Is Coming Friday?

Fans have been wondering if Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have been collaborating on some new music. On Monday morning, Justin posted a tweet directing fans over to his Instagram story.

In the tweet, Justin wrote, “Check my Instagram story. It’s happening. #friday.”

He also posted the short video on his regular Instagram feed.

Justin posted to his Instagram story on Sunday night. The video showed Ed Sheeran saying he has some “new music coming out,” and he plays a small snippet of the song. The video posted by Justin on Monday plays the same song.

On Friday, People reported the clues that seemed to suggest new music was happening soon. The outlet noticed that it appeared a countdown was happening. The article points out that the supposed countdown pointed to Friday, May 10. Interestingly, that is the day that Justin says the new music will be released. Some think that the song may be titled something along the lines of “I Don’t Care.”

Other clues include a photo tweeted by Justin as well as his manager, Scooter Braun. The photo is actually two separate photos side by side. One photo shows Justin standing in front of a green screen and the other shows Ed standing in front of a green screen.

This would not be the first time that Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber collaborated on music together. The two collaborated on Justin’s “Love Yourself” back in 2015.

Justin has reportedly been seeking treatment for depression in recent months. He has been open with his fans about his struggles. Back in March, he took to Instagram to share a message about music and revealed what fans could expect from him.

Justin wrote in part, “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick a** album ASAP.”

Most recently, he took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of himself along with an inspirational message.

Justin shared a long message about God writing in part, “Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind!”

The singer shocked fans last year when he tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in a courthouse ceremony in New York. The couple had been dating for only a couple of months. Yet, despite their short relationship prior to marriage, the couple seems to be doing great and appear to be very happy together.

Justin’s fans will undoubtedly be excited to hear that he is releasing some new music.