Miley Cyrus Flaunts Taut Tummy In Tiny Black Bra

As preparations for the Met Gala are underway, Miley Cyrus is still squeezing in a few pre-Met workouts before the big event tonight.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Cyrus shows off her amazing figure to fans. The 26-year-old captioned the photo “Pre workout with bae,” as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. The “Wrecking Ball” singer looks incredible in a black Calvin Klein bra and a pair of red sweatpants. Miley’s abs are fully on display in the photo and it’s obvious that she has been spending a lot of time in the gym as of late.

The singer wears her blonde dyed locks in a high top-knot and completes her sexy chic look in a pair of black sneakers and a number of silver necklaces. Cyrus also shared a few more snaps from the day on her Stories, including a few selfies with herself and her husband, Liam Hemsworth. In one snapshot, Miley rocks an oversized black Johnny Cash t-shirt, wearing her hair in a high bun again. Liam stands just behind his wife in the shot, smiling for the camera.

As fans know, Miley and Liam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December. Since then, the newlyweds have been gushing about each other nonstop. As The Inquisitr shared, an insider dished that the two have been having a great few first months together as man and wife.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” the source shared. “Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now.”

The source goes on to share that Miley is not pregnant but babies are something that has always been on the couple’s mind. Furthermore, The Inquisitr also shared that Hemsworth shared his feelings on children in a recent interview, admitting that he wants to have a big brood of kiddos some day.

“One day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

In the interview, he also chatted about marriage and admitted that after his and Miley’s Malibu home was burned down by the deadly California wildfires, they went through so many emotions together and that helped them to decide to speed up their wedding process. Hemsworth dished that they wanted to have something good come out of such a horrible situation and an intimate wedding seemed like the perfect idea.

It will be interesting to see what the pair ends up wearing to this year’s Met Gala.