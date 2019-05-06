‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Takes Charge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 7, bring a change of scenery for Nikki. Plus, Summer makes moves to win Kyle over, and Nate takes a chance on love.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) heads to Las Vegas, according to She Knows Soaps. She’s ready to find out what Victor (Eric Braeden) is up to. For weeks she’s worried about what he’s doing, and now Nikki is taking it one step further after Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) figured out what is going on. It seems that Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive, but not everyone is convinced at this point. The high stakes poker player who calls himself Spider could be an elaborate con man.

Nikki wants to enjoy her time with Victor, and she is concerned that her husband is mixed up in something that could harm their future. The Newman matriarch hopes to see what’s happening with her own eyes.

Summer (Hunter King) gets one over on Lola (Sasha Calle). Just last week, Lola expressed she felt a bit sorry for Summer, but obviously, Lola isn’t aware of what Summer is capable of doing. For a minute it seemed like Summer was being mature and handling Kyle (Michael Mealor) breaking up with her for Lola well. Now, though, Summer is arranging business trips alone with Kyle while Lola is stuck in Genoa City helping ensure that Society is a smashing success for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James).

Kyle promised Summer an entire year of marriage, and she wants him to make good on that deal. While Kyle felt he could reason with Summer, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and she’s still fighting for their union even though Kyle has already moved on with Lola. This situation could turn out to hurt several people before it’s all resolved.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) takes a chance, according to The Inquisitr. He has a new outlook on life, and after grieving his late fiancee, it seems like Nate may have found somebody who is worth moving forward for. However, now Nate must convince Abby of the same thing. She’s so recently heartbroken by Arturo (Jason Canela), but Nate may be the key to moving forward and learning to love again. Sure, Abby is super focused on Society, but Nate is a doctor, so perhaps she’ll have plenty of time to run her restaurant and have a relationship with a new man.