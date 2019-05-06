‘Maxim’s’ ‘Helpful Hottie’ Caitlin O’Connor Poses Topless In Racy Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated model Caitlin O’Connor certainly knows how to welcome spring. Over the weekend, she delighted her 556,000 followers on Instagram with a topless shot that used fresh floral buds to protect her modesty.

In the picture, the Pennsylvania native wears a sorbet bikini bottom and nothing on top, instead clutching two bunches of small pink flowers over her chest. Her blonde hair is side swept, and she has on layered gold necklaces that flatter her California tan. In the background looks to be a mid-century modern bungalow with a beautiful yard filled with lush trees and a tranquil pool.

Though Caitlin is currently focused on social media, she is also a veritable triple threat, with a background in modeling, dancing, and acting. She was named by Maxim as one of the “10 Hottest Girls in America” and was honored by Sports Illustrated as their “Lovely Lady of the Day” three times. She appeared in television shows Two and a Half Men, Key and Peele, and Entourage. She also has appeared in many music videos by artists such as Simple Plan, Chris Brown, and New Found Glory.

However, the social media star is probably most well known for being Maxim’s “Helpful Hottie.”

Her topless picture was very well received and earned over 7,000 likes and 200 comments.

The topless photo was not the only risqué picture shared by Caitlin over the weekend. She also shared a throwback snap where she straddles a porch railing in white sheer lingerie. In the background are lush palms, and the light undergarments again emphasize her bronzed limbs.

To keep the focus on her killer body, the model kept the rest of her look simple, with her hair pulled to the side, no jewelry, and a simple smokey eye. The throwback earned over 5,000 likes.

The Maxim model is rarely shy about showing off her body and claimed in an interview with The First Class Lifestyle that she stays in shape by dancing and taking advantage of California’s hilly terrain.

“I love to dance. I take classes at CardioBarre in Los Angeles on a weekly basis and I love to hike and rock climb. It’s hard to get myself off the couch though!”

Though the model is ready to share snaps of her life and can boast over half a million followers, she also admitted that she still occasionally suffers from self-doubt.

“My biggest challenge in life has been learning to be self-confident. I was bullied in grade school and middle school a bit and it caused me to be very insecure and shy.”

In addition to being an Instagram influencer, Caitlin has recently been staying active with parts on the television show Solve and film Addicted to You.