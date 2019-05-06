Katharine McPhee Has Racy Bachelorette Party With Strippers Ahead Of Wedding To David Foster

The 35-year-old bride-to-be got wild with her 'Waitress' friends.

Katharine McPhee is sowing her wild oats before her wedding to David Foster. The 35-year-old actress and singer was feted with a surprise bachelorette bash following her performance in Waitress in London’s West End over the weekend, Page Six reports.

McPhee posted to her Instagram story to tell fans she “casually walked off stage” and was still dressed in her costume from the show when she realized she was the guest of honor at a party that featured balloons spelling out “Bride to Be” above a fireplace.

The star, who accepted the proposal from her 69-year-old fiancé last summer in Italy, was treated to a dance from a male stripper dressed as a fireman as part of her bachelorette blindside. Entertainment Tonight notes that the exotic dancer later wore a mask featuring McPhee’s fiancé David Foster’s face.

“Not your average backstage meet & greet,” McPhee joked of her stripper dance on her Instagram story.

Katharine McPhee later traded her Waitress costume for a white bridal veil as she downed shots and glasses of champagne with her friends.

After her bachelorette party, McPhee posted a photo of herself in Spanx and a bra while still sipping champagne. The America Idol alum thanked her friends and the Waitress cast and crew for making her “such a happy lady.”

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are reportedly planning to tie the knot this summer in London. An insider told Page Six that the bride-to-be fell in love with the city of London while performing the Waitress musical there. The source also said Katharine wants to get married soon and doesn’t want to wait.

Loading...

But another insider noted that while McPhee and Foster are making plans for a London wedding, their venue has already changed between countries several times during the planning process. Either way, the famous lovebirds are thinking of keeping their wedding guest list very small.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that McPhee told close friends she didn’t want to have a long engagement to Foster. It was also noted that there “will be a prenuptial agreement” between the two.

“David says that Katharine is his true love and muse,” the insider told Us. “They do want to have a family.”

This will be Katharine McPhee’s second marriage and David Foster’s fifth. McPhee was previously wed to Nick Cokas in 2008, where Foster actually played piano during the reception. The Grammy-winning composer was previously wed to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid.