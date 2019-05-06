Jennifer Aniston, 50, Poses Topless In Tiny Leather Shorts, Proving She’s Still As Hot As Ever

Jennifer Aniston may have just turned 50-years-old this past February, but that isn’t stopping her from continuing to show off her famous figure to fans.

The actress is currently making her press rounds to promote her upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery, where she stars alongside friend Adam Sandler. The Friends actress sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she talked about the movie and served up a number of sexy looks for the spread.

In one of the hottest photos in the series, Aniston doesn’t shy away from flaunting her incredible body for the camera. The actress stands in the middle of a beach, going nearly makeup-free in the sultry new photo. Aniston gets flirty, going totally topless and covering her breasts with one hand while she runs the other hand through her long, blonde locks.

Jen’s taut tummy is also on display in the snapshot, and she completes the look with a pair of itty-bitty leather shorts with tights underneath, showing off her long and lean stems. Of course, in true Aniston style, she also rocks a pair of black high heels in the sand like a pro. And in another one of the sexier looks in the shoot, Aniston dons a curve-hugging blue sequined dress that dips down well into her chest — showing off ample amounts of cleavage.

The stunner shows some major leg in the photo with a huge slit going up one side of the dress. Once again, she wears her long locks down while they flow in the wind, completing her look with a pair of silver high-heels as well as aviator sunglasses. She also has another cute accessory in the photo — a pup.

In the wide-ranging interview, the actress chatted about everything from her star-studded 50th birthday bash to her new movie with Adam Sandler. Of course, she was also asked about her dating life and though she told the publication that she has no time for dating apps like OkCupid and dating is not her number one priority — if the opportunity presents itself, she says she’ll embrace it.

“When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.’ My time on this planet has been about,” she shared. “It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed.'”