Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of Gold Dress In Met Gala Throwback Snap

Kim Kardashian is gearing up for Monday night’s Met Gala and looking through memories of past events.

On Monday morning, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a tight, gold dress from a previous Met Gala, in anticipation for tonight’s big event.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears the skintight metallic dress, which boasts two crosses on it and glows due to a bronzed tan all over her body.

Kim has her long, dark hair pulled half up into a ponytail on top of her head and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall over her shoulder and down her back.

Kardashian sports a full face of makeup in the photograph, which includes highlighter on her cheeks and forehead to add to her shimmering glow. She also dons darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes and eyeliner. She wears a caramel color blush on her cheeks and completes her glam look with nude lips.

According to The New York Times, the Met Gala, or the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, is a black-tie ball hosted by Vogue staple, Anna Wintour. This year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and it will bring out all of the stars in their best formal wear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian will attend the gala, but it will be taking time away from her busy schedule.

People Magazine reports that Kardashian recently revealed how much work she is putting into studying the law and that her studies mean that she’ll be taken away from her family, friends, and events in the future.

“I’m dealing with my three kids, I’m dealing with my career, the fourth baby coming and the stress of law school,” she said. “Just because you do an apprenticeship does not mean that it’s anything less — I mean, you have to put in 18 hours a week. It is a full commitment. I won’t have time for events, for favors, for friends, for literally anything, for four years.”

“I’m not afraid to work hard. It’s going to be really hard but it’s also really important to me to keep this quiet for a while so I can stay committed and focused,” Kardashian added.

Fans who are dying to see Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look on Monday should watch her Instagram feed for photos and videos from the night.