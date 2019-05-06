Meghan Markle In Labor, News Confirmed By BBC

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor. This has been confirmed by the BBC who received word of the exciting event from Buckingham Palace,

Royal Central has reported that Markle has been in labor since early this morning and Prince Harry is by her side. The website reported that the first person to be informed of the infant’s birth will be Queen Elizabeth, followed by Markle’s mother Doria Ragland and Harry’s father Prince Charles. Likely also being told after the parents will be Harry’s brother, Prince William.

The birth of the child will be announced by Buckingham Palace on the couple’s Instagram account.

A formal announcement will then be made outside of the Palace on a board, detailing the weight and sex of the child. Royal Central reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby will not have a royal title of Prine or Princess. Rather, the baby will be if a boy, “Earl of Dumbarton”, and a girl would be called a Lady, followed by her given name.

The couple has chosen not to know the sex of their baby beforehand, reported the BBC.

The BBC reported that the infant will be seventh in line to the throne, behind the Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and then, their father, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. This will be the eighth great-grandchild for the reigning monarch, who is 93-years-old.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex is in labour. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 6, 2019

The couple has chosen to spend some time with their child alone before sharing the first look at their happy addition with the public. They announced in April that they would be celebrating as a new family before “sharing the exciting news with everyone.”

Markle will not pose for photos after delivery, and will instead host a “photo call” at Windsor Castle a few days after the birth, People reported.

This is a break in a royal tradition that was started by Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who famously stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London after the births of Harry and his brother Prince William.