‘Teen Mom’ Star Chelsea DeBoer Opens Up About Anxiety Attacks That ‘People Don’t Understand’

Chelsea DeBoer seems to enjoy a stable life compared to some of her co-stars. Nonetheless, the Teen Mom 2 star has revealed that she has been suffering from “severe” panic attacks.

On May 6, Chelsea spoke exclusively with E! News ahead of Monday’s Teen Mom 2 airing – the episode is set to show this mother-of-three’s battle in detail. Chelsea gave the media outlet a timeline of her struggles, alongside her thoughts on their cause.

“Around six months postpartum, I started experiencing some—I would say—pretty severe anxiety attacks and I think it was a mixture of postpartum and the robbery. I think it was a mixture of a lot of things.”

The South Dakota-born star added that she thinks her symptoms are “really common,” but that anxiety and panic attacks aren’t something that’s discussed much.

“It’s not really something a lot of women talk about,” DeBoer said. “I thought it was important to bring it up on the show.”

Chelsea gave birth to her third child in February. The run-up to Layne’s arrival also came with nerves, as People quoted her as saying “oh my God, I’m so scared” on the way to the hospital. While the delivery was successful, the new mother admitted that anxiety has plagued her since.

Chelsea continued to tell E! News that the most recent bout of anxiety “seemed different” from prior ones. She did, however, reveal that there were some similarities.

“I think it is something I experienced after the other two also. I think it’s helpful to share because sometimes when you’re in it, you can feel like maybe you’re the only one or the people don’t understand so I wanted other people to watch it and relate.”

This year has brought some turbulence to the DeBoer household. In April, Chelsea home with husband Cole DeBoer was burgled. As The Hollywood Gossip reports, Chelsea “struggled to move on” following the event and felt like she was “still shaken up” in the aftermath. Together, Chelsea and Cole have two children. Their 2019-born daughter Layne joins an older brother named Watson. Chelsea also shares a daughter, Aubrey, with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Anxiety has been seen before from the Teen Mom cast. Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood have both shared their battles on the show. While Portwood has mentioned taking medication for her mental health, Lowell had voluntarily entered a facility for treatment.

E! News positively reports that Chelsea is “definitely feeling better,” and has gotten some valuable support from her husband.

“Oh my gosh, [Cole] is definitely patient and sweet and understanding so I’m very lucky and I hope others can have someone who supports them like he has for me,” Chelsea said.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.