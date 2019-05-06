Is Katie Maloney Pregnant? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Addresses ‘Baby Bump’ On Instagram

Maloney is currently in Paris with her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars.

Could Katie Maloney be pregnant with her first child nearly three years after marrying her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz?

Not yet!

While Maloney may have looked to be a bit thicker in her midsection in a recent photo shared on Instagram, she quickly made it clear to her fans and followers that what looked to be a “baby bump” was actually created by the way in which her black dress was hanging.

After sharing a group photo of herself, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Stassi Schroeder over the weekend, Maloney said she was not having a baby.

“It’s just the dress and the way it perfectly hangs,” she explained.

Although Maloney isn’t pregnant with her first child quite yet, she did add, “But how cute will I be with a baby bump y’all!!!!!”

In the comments section of her post, one fan asked Maloney why she would bring attention to her baby bump if it wasn’t an actual baby. In response, the reality star said she wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t pregnant before her fans. Followers then flooded her with questions about her potential baby bump.

Later, when another fan asked Maloney when she and Schwartz would welcome their first baby, Maloney said it would be “soon” but “not now.”

In November of last year, during an interview with Hollywood Life ahead of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere, Schwartz said that while he does want to have a baby with Maloney “sooner rather than later” so he can avoid being an “old rickety dad,” he was currently focused on his other baby, TomTom, which he opened with Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd in August of last year.

Loading...

“It’s something we are definitely talking about. We’re always practicing,” Schwartz explained.

“We are going to have kids, but when it’s going to happen I don’t know,” he continued. “I haven’t seen the world yet, and I want to see the world before the kids. Like, for instance, we’re going to go to Japan for a few weeks very soon, and I’m really excited. I only got my passport not long ago so I have to make up for lost time.”

Maloney and Schwartz got married in August 2016 and bought their first home together earlier this year.

To see more of Maloney and her co-stars, don’t miss the premiere of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion special tonight, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.