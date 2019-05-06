Kim Kardashian Planning To Give Up Being ‘Kim K’ For Law Career

Kim Kardashian opened up about her decision to become a lawyer during Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to People Magazine, during the episode, Kim Kardashian revealed what a huge commitment it is to study the law, which requires 18 hours a week, as well as film her show, take care of her three children, and handle her career. However, she claims it’s all worth it.

Kim stunned fans when she revealed that she was so excited to become a lawyer and that her goal is to leave her celebrity status behind and become a lawyer in about 10 years.

“My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things, so my goal would be in like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people,” Kardashian stated.

Kim also went on to reveal that she’s not afraid of a little hard work in order to achieve her goal, which is something she says she has been interested in since she was young.

“I’m not afraid to work hard. It’s going to be really hard but it’s also really important to me to keep this quiet for a while so I can stay committed and focused,” Kardashian revealed to the cameras.

Kim added that it would mean a lot to her to be able to have her father’s plaque, which he kept on his desk, and put it next to her own one day.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been instrumental in getting multiple prisoners released from their jail cells. Most notably, a grandmother named Alice Johnson, who was returned to her family after years in prison.

Kardashian has spoken out about her passion for prison reform in the past and plans to take the “baby bar” exam in the coming months. If she passes, she will reportedly be given the go-ahead to continue studying law for the next three years, and eventually, be able to practice law if and when she passes the California bar exam.

In addition, Kim reportedly has a lot of love and support from her family, including her husband, rapper Kanye West, whom she says told her that she could pursue a career in law if she budgeted her time wisely.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following her on Instagram or tuning into Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.