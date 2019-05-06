Kim Kardashian Planning To Give Up Being ‘Kim K’ For Law Career

Kim Kardashian opened up about her decision to become a lawyer during Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
According to People Magazine, during the episode, Kim Kardashian revealed what a huge commitment it is to study the law, which requires 18 hours a week, as well as film her show, take care of her three children, and handle her career. However, she claims it’s all worth it.
Kim stunned fans when she revealed that she was so excited to become a lawyer and that her goal is to leave her celebrity status behind and become a lawyer in about 10 years.
“My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things, so my goal would be in like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people,” Kardashian stated.
Kim also went on to reveal that she’s not afraid of a little hard work in order to achieve her goal, which is something she says she has been interested in since she was young.
“I’m not afraid to work hard. It’s going to be really hard but it’s also really important to me to keep this quiet for a while so I can stay committed and focused,” Kardashian revealed to the cameras.
Kim added that it would mean a lot to her to be able to have her father’s plaque, which he kept on his desk, and put it next to her own one day.
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been instrumental in getting multiple prisoners released from their jail cells. Most notably, a grandmother named Alice Johnson, who was returned to her family after years in prison.
Kardashian has spoken out about her passion for prison reform in the past and plans to take the “baby bar” exam in the coming months. If she passes, she will reportedly be given the go-ahead to continue studying law for the next three years, and eventually, be able to practice law if and when she passes the California bar exam.
In addition, Kim reportedly has a lot of love and support from her family, including her husband, rapper Kanye West, whom she says told her that she could pursue a career in law if she budgeted her time wisely.
Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following her on Instagram or tuning into Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.