Lily-Rose Depp Goes Braless, Flaunts Taut Tummy As She Hits The Big Apple

Johnny Depp's daughter is gearing up for the Met Gala.

Like countless other celebrities, Lily-Rose Depp has already arrived in New York City in preparations for the famed Met Gala.

The event is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion displays of the year, with hundreds of celebrities enlisting the help of their glam squads to help them pick the perfect outfit for the gala. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Lily -Rose attending a fitting at the Mark Hotel yesterday in a sexy little number.

The 19-year-old was dressed casually for the occasion in a tiny purple crop top that showcased her abs. Depp opted to go braless for the hot look and paired her small top with a pair of baggy, high-waisted jeans and white sneakers. The model was also seen dressing for the chill in a black leather jacket that was worn over her top.

Johnny Depp’s daughter appears to be makeup-free in the photo, wearing her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail with a pair of sunglasses. Lily accessorized the look with a small white handbag and she appeared to be all business for the outing, not cracking a smile in any of the photos.

This will mark the fourth time that Depp has hit the Met Gala, with her first appearance coming back in 2016. Now, the teenager is following in the footsteps of her mother, Vanessa Paradis, landing a bunch of modeling gigs with big names like Chanel. She is also an actress and has starred in films in both French and English.

Depp recently sat down for an interview with CR Fashion Book, where she was interviewed by Natalie Portman. In the tell-all, she talked about her blossoming career, as well as her love for both France and the United States. In fact, Depp was even asked which country she enjoys more in the interview and her answering may be surprising to some.

“There’s something more personable in Europe than there is here. In the States, there’s more of a facade that I see people putting on. For me, the French culture is richer,” she told Portman in the interview. “It’s also easy to prefer Europe given the present state of things. I would have been nicer to America a year ago. The way politics is going, it’s hard for me to sit down and point out all the things that I love about America.”

Fans can keep a lookout today on her Instagram to see what outfit Depp and her team have come up with for this year’s Met Gala.