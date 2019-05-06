‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Tiny Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko left little to the imagination in a new Instagram post on Monday morning. The 24-year-old Russian model, commonly known as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” showed off her latest sexy lace lingerie number from fast fashion brand Fashion Nova.

The photo on Kvitko’s Instagram feed showed the model posing on a white couch. Her busty chest and curvaceous hips were on full display as she spilled out of a light yellow-colored all-lace one-piece. Kvitko accessorized the look with two simple golden bracelets and a touch of natural makeup. Her wavy brown locks gently fell down one shoulder as she gave a sultry gaze at the camera.

Kvitko’s photo garnered over 30,000 likes. The comments section quickly filled with fire emoji, kissy face emoji, and tons of compliments.

“Gorgeous,” a fellow model commented.

“Simply the most beautiful,” a fan wrote.

The post comes just hours after Kvitko sported another Fashion Nova look. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on Sunday, the Russian beauty went braless in a tiny black tank top that could barely hold her assets and matching black leather leggings. She showed off some major side boob as she leaned back on a set of stairs and pouted her big lips at the camera.

Kvitko has often been accused of having more than one plastic surgery procedure to obtain her famous hourglass figure, despite her attempts to shut down these rumors.

In a 2017 interview with The Sun, the model insisted that she naturally achieves her curves.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week,” she explained. “I don’t eat meat and chicken [sic], I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet. It is not hard to find organic food shops in the USA. And I do not use Photoshop.”

In addition, Kvitko has advertised her own product, Body Curves, a white plaster-like sheet that covers the tummy for eight hours a day to burn excess fat.

She later explained that she usually posts full-length photos of herself in all varieties so fans know that she truly does look like that without editing.

Although Kvitko does bear similar qualities to the real Kim Kardashian, she reportedly doesn’t like the comparison. The model has often said that she is “better-looking” than the reality star.

“She is far behind me, Kvitko said, according to Daily Mail. “My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face.”