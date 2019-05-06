‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss In Paris Ahead Of Jax Taylor Wedding

Brittany Cartwright is looking great as she prepares to marry her co-star.

Brittany Cartwright is looking great as she enjoys a girls’ trip to Paris, France, without her fiancé, Jax Taylor.

With less than two months to go before she says “I do,” the Vanderpump Rules star traveled to Europe with her co-stars, including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder. Throughout her trip, she was seen showing off her impressive weight loss in a number of chic outfits.

In one particular photo, shared by Kent on May 5, Cartwright showed off her slim figure in a form-fitting black dress and high heels as she posed alongside the other ladies at Hôtel Costes. In another photo, shared by Schroeder, Cartwright strutted her stuff in a tight, leopard-print outfit with a major slit and sequined black coat.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Cartwright and her fiancé have been working hard at their figures as they near their big day. In addition to hitting the gym hard, they’ve been attempting to eat healthy foods. Luckily, their hard work has truly paid off. Soon, they will be walking down the aisle in great shape and starting their new life together as man and wife in a healthy place, both physically and mentally.

While Taylor wasn’t invited on the trip to Paris, Cartwright has been on his mind and days ago, he shared a photo of a recent spread his fiancée did for Cosmopolitan magazine on his Instagram page.

Cartwright and Taylor kicked their weight loss efforts into high gear last summer after getting engaged in June and a short time later, Cartwright opened up to E! News about how she intended to get into great shape for her June 2019 wedding.

“For me running is everything. Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” Cartwright revealed.

As for her eating habits, Cartwright said that while she still has cheat days, she tries to focus on eating clean, for the most part, with salads, baked chicken, and vegetables.

“I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now,” she added.

Cartwright and Taylor will tie the knot on June 29 at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

To see more of Cartwright and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.